Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.66 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

