Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,006 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,921 shares of company stock worth $9,779,862. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $162.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

