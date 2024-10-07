Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vistra were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,644,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $533,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $138.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

