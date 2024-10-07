Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 41,130 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Corning by 10,626.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 1,003,556 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

