Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,363 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 306,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 229,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

