Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 170.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $123.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $406.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.