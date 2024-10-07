Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QJUN. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.8 %

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

