Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $188,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

