2,337 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 122.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

