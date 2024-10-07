Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

