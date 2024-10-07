Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 80.7% in the first quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 44.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 58.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GAPR opened at $36.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

