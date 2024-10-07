Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GJUN. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 29.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

