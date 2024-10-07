Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $99.20 on Monday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

