ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARKW opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.