Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 167.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VFMF opened at $130.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $270.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

