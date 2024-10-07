Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,273 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.2 %

RIVN opened at $10.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

