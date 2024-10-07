Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $158,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,142,000. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $234.24 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average of $253.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

