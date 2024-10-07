Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $450.30 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.10 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

