Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 937 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,089,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,210,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,976,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,738,000 after purchasing an additional 575,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

HRL opened at $31.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.