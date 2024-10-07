Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.