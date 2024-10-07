Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 269 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after buying an additional 321,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Onsemi by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Onsemi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Onsemi by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after purchasing an additional 201,852 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

ON opened at $71.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

