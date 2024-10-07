EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EME opened at $435.00 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $443.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.05.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

