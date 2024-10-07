Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 461 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 21.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 56,254 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 83.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 45.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 340,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.