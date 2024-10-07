Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $161.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

