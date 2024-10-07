Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 436 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Baxter International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

