Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 138 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 642,628 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 310,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.