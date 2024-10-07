Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $129.85 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,246 shares of company stock worth $73,473,851 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.16.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

