Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $11,365,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $261.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

