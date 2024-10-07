Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNOM. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,178 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

