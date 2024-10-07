Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNOM. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,178 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNOM opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.