Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $294.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $298.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

