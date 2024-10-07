Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

