Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

