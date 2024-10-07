Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 47,076 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOVFree Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,076 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $359,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS PNOV opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $749.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

