Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 143,888 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $30.10 on Monday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.