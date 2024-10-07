Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,878,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares during the period.

Get Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF alerts:

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ONOF opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.