Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

PGX stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

