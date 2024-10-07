Truist Financial Corp Acquires 24,984 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.67% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDG opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

