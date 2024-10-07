Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,975 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $95.85 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

