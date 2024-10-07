Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Snowflake by 25.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $114.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 751,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,753,024.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 751,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,753,024.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,538 shares of company stock worth $3,449,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

