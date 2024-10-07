Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,683 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock opened at $93.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

