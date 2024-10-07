Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,722 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diageo were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

DEO opened at $137.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

