Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 587,644 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 604,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 180.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 529,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,033,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 297,153 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TRN opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

