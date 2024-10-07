Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ecovyst worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Ecovyst stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $775.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whittleston purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,023. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.