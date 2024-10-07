The New York Times Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

New York Times has raised its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYT opened at $55.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. New York Times has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.