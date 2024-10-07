Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

