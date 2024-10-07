Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2656 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance
GOFPY opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.50.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Blue Chip Opportunities the Market Overlooked—Now’s Your Chance
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Massive Potential: 3 Tech Stocks Positioned for Breakout Success
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks Primed for Growth in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.