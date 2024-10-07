Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2656 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

GOFPY opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.50.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

