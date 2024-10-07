Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Haleon by 30.1% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Haleon by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Haleon by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after buying an additional 3,592,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Haleon by 95.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 954,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haleon by 20.5% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.