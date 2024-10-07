Truist Financial Corp Has $6.30 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $72.91 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

