Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after buying an additional 205,017 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $203.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

