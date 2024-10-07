Truist Financial Corp Purchases 49,426 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,949,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 179,783 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 147.3% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 194,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 116,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000.

PSK stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $36.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

